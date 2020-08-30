Hadi Sirika, Entourage Touch Down At Enugu To Celebrate Reopening Of Akanu Ibiam International Airport

All set for the reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State. pic.twitter.com/Bo9SsaTQ97 — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) August 30, 2020

After 370 days of closure, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport comes alive with an aircraft conveying the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and his entourage landing on the new runway.

“Just landed on the reconstructed Enugu runway, excellent riding quality. We will commission it for general use tomorrow, alongside very many works at Enugu. This project is also on time and within budget. Thank you Mr President. Democracy pays. To Allah be all the glory”, Hadi Sirika tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, resumption of international flights in Nigeria has been postponed, the Federal Government announced earlier this week.

The new date is now September 5, 2020.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had formerly disclosed that international flights would resume in Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on August 29, after a forced hiatus commanded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Musa Nuhu, stated that international flights would not resume as earlier stated.

“Effective operational guidelines would need to be set before the commencement of international flights in the country,” he added.

This decision was further reflected in a tweet, in which the Aviation ministry confirmed the new date of flight resumption, saying: “Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.”