Hadiza El-Rufai Demands Retraction of ‘Libelous Statements’ From Social Media Activists

The First Lady of Kaduna State, Ms. Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, has demanded an apology and retraction from Social media activists, under the name “North Normal Group”, regarding certain defamatory statements posted on Twitter and other Social media platforms.

Recall that Mrs El-Rufai, last week, expressed blanket support for her son’s conduct on social media, saying “all is fair in love and war.”

Bello El-Rufai, 32, had triggered social media outrage after a private message he sent threatening gang rape of the mother of a man with whom he had public disagreements over politics was made public.

“Tell your mother I’m passing her to my friends tonight,” Mr El-Rufai said to his detractor who was tweeting as @thanos_zer, before adding an ethnic diatribe: “No Igbo sounds please!”

The ensued uproar saw many Twitter users informing his mother, who also has a prominent presence on the microblogging platform, of the development, asking her to immediately denounce it and caution her son.

Mrs El-Rufai, 59, initially stood by her son, saying he was within his rights to deploy all forms of abuses against any deserving person on social media.

“Don’t @ me. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. All is fair in love and war,” the Kaduna first lady said while dismissing one of the hundreds of tweets directed at her by outraged netizens. The tweet was posted at 2:15 p.m., about three hours after her son’s controversial message was made public.

The following day, she caved into public pressure and apologised for her failure to immediately denounce her son’s Sunday morning threats against a Twitter user’s mother.

“I can see how my tweet may have come across, and I apologise to those who were offended by it. I say, once again, that I’d never condone sexual abuse in any shape or form,” Mrs El-Rufai wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.

The North Normal Group, however released a statement questioning Hadiza’s competence to chair a panel seeking to fight sexual assault, as the meanings and languages of rape and violence are lost in her.

