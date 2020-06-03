0 comments

#HappyBirthdayDadiyata: Influencers Mark Activist’s Birthday 8 Months After Dissappearance

8 Months after activist, Abubakar Idris popularly known as Dadiyata went missing after he was seized by unidentified men in Kaduna. Twitter influencers and Activists marked his birthday remembrance through the #HappyBirthdayDadiyata hashtag.

@AnthonyEhilebo said ” may your abductors never find peace…. I know they think they have won, No they will loose this one”

According to Nigerian Police reports, Dadiyata was on his way home by 1am when unidentified armed men abducted him in his car.

Dadiyata would have turned 35 today and was a lecturer at the Federal University Datsinma, Katsina State.

His wife, Hameeta sued the Kaduna SSS command, The Kaduna State Government and the Commissioner of Police for the sum of N50 million and unconditional release of her husband. The SSS and Police have denied having a hand in his abduction.

Other activists like @HerssernUmar said ” they took our rights away, tool all our happiness, took everything away and still our brother is no longer with us”.

According to the Reporters Without Borders, Nigeria is ranked 115 on the World Press Freedom Index.

