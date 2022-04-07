Formation of working groups in Harappa city to guide tourists

Harappa ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik has formed working groups to promote civilization in the Indus Valley and enlighten the world about Harappa.

These groups will assist the district administration in providing guidance and facilities to the domestic and international tourists and will provide all the necessary facilities to the incoming tourists.

According to the notification, Wasif Yaseen will be the convener secretary of the working group on transport facilities.

The senior tourism officer and president of Transport Association Sahiwal will be a member of the group. Similarly, there will be Convener Excise and Taxation Officers of the working group set up for the provision of residential facilities.

Senior Tourism Officer Mansoor Nabi Noor and President of Hotel and Guest Houses Association will be members. Muhammad Aqeel Ashfaq will be the Convener Director of Public Relations of the Working Group for the Promotion of Local Culture.

Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani, Deputy Director Archeology Muhammad Hassan, Curator Harappa Museum Ahmad Nawaz Tipu, Assistant Professor Imran Jaffer and Chaudhry Nafees Sadiq will be members of the group.

The convener of the working group formed for marketing by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik will be ADC Revenue Asim Saleem. The members will include Director Public Relations Muhammad Aqeel Ashfaq, Principal Gotham Muhammad Shahid, Colony Assistant, Assistant Director PHA, Head of Marketing Department at Comsat University and Senior Tourism Officer.

Similarly, Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani, Convening Director, Sahiwal Arts Council, will be the convener of the working group producing literature for the promotion of Harappan civilization.

Among the members will be AC ​​Revenue Fazail Mudassir, Professor Bilal Ashraf of English Department of Government College, Professor Hina Jamshed of Urdu Department and Professor Imran Jaffer of History Department and curator Harappa Museum Ahmad Nawaz Tipu.

These working groups headed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik will highlight the importance of Indus Valley Civilization and ensure the provision of best facilities to the tourists visiting here. This will not only promote tourism in Pakistan but also introduce Sahiwal city to the whole world.