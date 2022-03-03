Pakpattan Students visit Harappa Museum – Sedhar Punjab

Harappa ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Students from a private school in Pakpattan visited the Harappa Museum and planted trees in the museum’s lawn as part of the spring tree planting campaign.

Ahmed Nawaz Tipu, curator of Harappa Museum, also accompanied him. He informed the children in detail about the different parts of the museum and said that it was important to introduce Harappan civilization to the younger generation.

Talking on the occasion, Ahmad Nawaz Tipu said that under the tree planting campaign, all the children should plant trees at home besides their schools and also take care of them.

He said that all the students should take part in the tree planting campaign and fulfill their national responsibility as tree planting is an ongoing charity which has lasting effects. He said that citizens should plant as many trees as possible to save their future generations from environmental problems.