Hareem Shah arrives in the UK with millions of pounds

London ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Hareem Shah, a well-known Tiktoker, has arrived in the UK from Pakistan with millions of pounds. She gets into trouble there and shares some advice to Pakistanis.

According to a private News Channel 24 Hareem Shah is apparently sitting in an office with Pounds lying with her. She talks to her audience on Tiktok.

In the video, she tells people to be careful if you are going to the UK from Pakistan. I think you can carry only 2000 pounds. The staff will harass you if you exceed this limit.