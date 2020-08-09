‘Hate Him Or Love Him, He Could Not Be Easily Ignored’– Dapo Abiodun, Amosun, Others Pour Out Tributes To Buruji Kashamu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun Saturday said the death of former Senator of the State, Buruji Kashamu, is a great loss to his circle of political associates.

In a social media statement, he said:

“The death of Senator Buruji Kashamu hit the depth of my being when I received the unfortunate news just now.

“This occurrence brings upon me the reality that Nigeria, Ogun State and my circle of close political associates have lost an integral part and indeed one of the State’s most reputable and daring philanthropists.

“I, alongside others whom my late friend has left in this sinful world, will continue to reserve that place of respect, recognition and service for this patriot.

“I personally wish for the late Senator, Allah’s Aljanah Firdaus, while on behalf of my family, the Government and People of Ogun State, I express our deepest condolences to his family on this devastating national loss”.

Kashamu, who was a member of the 8th Senate, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, at a Lagos hospital, as disclosed by Senator Ben Murray Bruce in a tweet.

Kashamu, 62, served as a Senator representing Ogun-East in the eighth National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He joins a list of prominent Nigerians who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo state, have also passed on from COVID-19 complications.

Kashamu’s Spokesman, Austin Oniyokor, in a statement, on Saturday night, said his boss would be buried according to Islamic rites, in his hometown of Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, by 12pm, on Sunday (today).

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, reacting on Twitter, prayed that his soul Rest In Peace.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of late Senator Buruji Kashamu. May the Almighty Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and heal the loved ones he left behind”.

The Senator representing Ogun Central District at the Red Chamber, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, CON FCA has joined in, expressing sadness over the death of what he described as “a leading politician and stakeholder of Ogun State extraction”, Senator Buruji Kashamu, aged 62.

“Death, once again has robbed us of the contribution of an enigmatic politician of the PDP, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District at the 8th Senate, our dear brother Senator Buruji Kashamu.

“Although we belonged to different political persuasions, and disagreed on most issues, Senator Kashamu will nonetheless be remembered for his assertive presence in the political arena and uncommon doggedness.

He fought myriad of wars with every breadth in his soul in the defence of whatever he believed in and for his personal freedom”, Amosun opined in a statement signed by his Media assistant, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi.

“Hate him or love him, he could not be easily ignored”, Amosun stated as he prayed that the Almighty Allah, SWT, will forgive Kashamu’s earthly sins and give him eternal rest.

He expressed condolences to the nuclear and political family members of the late founder and financier of the Omo Ilu Foundation, the Ijebu Igbo Community, and Ogun State as a whole.