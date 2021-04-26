Hausa – Fulani Youths Attack Lagos State University, Repelled by Students (VIDEO)

Hausa – Fulani youths on Monday attacked the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo campus, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, and destroyed vehicles packed in front of the school.

The attack occurred after the Hausa-Fulani youths who are predominantly commercial motorcyclists attacked members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, at Iyana-Iba bus stop which is a walking distance from the Campus.

Curiously, soldiers in an ‘OP Mesa’ branded vehicle which was stationed in front of the University gate drove away a few minutes before the attack.

The Soldiers returned after students of the University mobilized themselves in order to repel the impending attack.

