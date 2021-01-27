Fulanis Are Nigeria’s Problem, Hausas Are Civil, Polite ― Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday, disclosed that Igbos has nothing against the Hausas in Nigeria because they are well behaved in their dealings with people around them.

According to him, “It is the Fulani’s that have been giving the Igbos and other tribes in the country problems, saying that they now want to bring include the Hausas in the problems they allegedly created in Nigeria, with the term, Hausa-Fulani.

Kanu charged the Hausas not to allow anybody drag them into the problems allegedly created in Nigeria by Fulanis, especially now that they have taken to the use of the term, Hausa-Fulani.

The IPOB boss in a statement titled “They are scared ain’t they? Listen to them. IPOB is a monster!” made available through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, revealed that, “Since 2015 all we have been hearing is Fulani this and that. However, due to the heat coming from God’s chosen Children of Light, IPOB, they resorted to their usual Hausa-Fulani tag with hope of taken shelter under the usually civil and well behaved Hausa.

His words, “We Biafrans have nothing against Hausa people. I have total respect for Hausas.

“Nigeria’s problem is caused by the Fulani people with their mentality to conquer all. The only obstacle between these Fulani herdsmen and their total conquest of Nigeria is the IPOB”, he said.