He abused his powers and used his office to further his own personal, political objectives – Hillary Clinton reacts to Trump’s impeachment

Former US presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton has reacted to the impeachment of the country’s president, Donald Trump by the House of Representatives.

Clinton, on her verified Twitter account, said that Trump left the lawmakers with no choice but to impeach him because he abused his powers.

“One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are, The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy,” she tweeted.

She went on to say,

‘the president has abused his power using his office to further not the nation’s objectives but his own personal, political objectives and, together, we are holding him accountable. Feel proud. Keep going’.

Hillary was previously a United States Senator from New York, 2001 to 2009, and is the wife of former President Bill Clinton, serving as First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, Clinton was her party’s presidential candidate; she won the national popular vote in that election by nearly 3 million votes, but her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, won the Electoral College and thus the presidency.