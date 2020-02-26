“He has a minimalist mindset” – Former APC Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba tackles Peter Obi

Former Presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has taken a swipe at former Vice-Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi for saying “it is madness for public political office holders to move in large convoys.”

The former Presidential candidate of the APC who wondered what is wrong in moving with 50 cars as long as there is an important business to be attended to, said it is known as labor and inclusive growth in capitalism.

Garba described Peter Obi as someone with a “minimalist mindset” and also urged the former Governor of Anambra State to worry more about value delivery than minimalism. He added that Nigeria does not need minimalism at the moment.

He tweeted;

Peter Obi is back with his minimalist mindset. What’s wrong in moving with 50 cars provided they all have serious business to attend to? In capitalism, that is called labor & inclusive growth. People are engage to keep moving people to do things. What should matter is delivery When you hire more, you distribute labor for value. People will be more involved in the running of affairs of their state. H.E Peter Obi should worry more about value delivery than some sort of Minimalism. We don’t need Minimalism in Nigeria at this point in time.