“He Is A Man Of His Words” – @Iam_lammy Commends Gov Makinde’s Resolve Of University Ownership

By Onwuka Gerald

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde Has Resolved ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Recall that sometime in 2018, Governor Seyi Makinde, said his administration will explore out wright ownership of the institution, so Oyo state can be solely responsible for its management. He added that a lasting solution would be found for the challenge.

The institution previously, was jointly owned by Oyo and Osun state government respectively.

Full ownership however, now belongs solely to Oyo state thanks to Governor Makinde’s intervention.

The Governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Olorundare Olamide Wilson gave the disclosure via his twitter handle.

His Tweet:

Promise made and kept. H.E Governor Seyi Makinde is indeed man of his words.



Thanks for resolving Ladoke Akintola University of Technology's ownership. It now belongs to the Oyo State Government. https://t.co/H5RhauUkEg — Olamide (@Iam_lammy) November 20, 2020