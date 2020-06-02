“He was In Good Health, had No Previous Issues”— Floyd’s Family Contest Official Autopsy Results

Family of police victim George Floyd are contesting autopsy results from the official Minnesota report, insisting that Floyd did not have an underlying heart condition.

Floyd died on May 27 after a policeman knelt on the 46-year-old African American’s neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd was seen in a video gasping for air as Officer Derek Chauvin unrelentingly placed pressure on his neck. The deceased became unresponsive after almost three minutes.

An autopsy arranged by the family of George Floyd shows he was suffocated by the US policeman, as opposed to the official ruling which claimed that Floyd died from cardiac arrest aggravated by drug use.

The Floyd family’s lawyer, Ben Crump said,

“Independent medical examiners who conducted an autopsy of Floyd Sunday determined that asphyxiation from sustained pressure was the cause of death,”.

Aleccia Wilson, Director at Autopsy and Forensic Sciences at the University of Michigan, said she had examined Floyd’s body.

“The evidence is consistent with mechanical asphyxia as the cause of death, and homicide as the manner of death,” she told a news conference.

Autopsy Expert, Dr. Michael Baden backed Wilson up,and said he disagreed with the official report, only the summary of which has been released as part of the court document for Chauvin’s arrest.

“The autopsy shows that Mr Floyd had no underlying medical problem that caused or contributed to his death.”

“He was in good health,” Baden said. “I wish I had the same coronary arteries that Mr Floyd had that we saw at the autopsy,” he added.

Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third degree, or unintentional murder, based on an initial official autopsy that said Floyd died not of asphyxia but of “underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.”

The family is also demanding that officer Chauvin, who was directly linked to Floyd’s death, with visual evidence, be charged for first degree murder. They added that the three other officers at the scene be arrested and charged as complicit with murder.

Floyd was detained on a minor charge of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, sparked a nationwide uproar over police brutality and protests and rioting in more than 140 cities.