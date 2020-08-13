“He Will Be Dearly Missed” — Atiku Mourns Ex-United States Ambassador To Nigeria

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington.

Carrington’s death was confirmed in a statement signed by his wife, Arese Carrington, on Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

“Further announcements will be made shortly. Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend and in-law,” the statement read partly.

Reacting to the news, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, on Thursday morning, wrote:

“Walter Carrington was the US Ambassador to Nigeria between 1993-1997 and was married to a Nigerian, Arese, from Edo State. He played a pivotal role in the USA’s assistance in establishing democratic rule in Nigeria. His death is a big loss. He will be dearly missed.”

