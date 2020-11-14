Heads Of Maritime Agencies Condemn Attack On NPA, Says it’s Unbelievable

By Adejumo Enock

Heads of maritime agencies have condemned the hoodlums attack and level of destruction caused at the corporate headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) recently in Lagos during the nationwide peaceful protests that were latter hijacked by thugs.



The chief executive officers expressed their pains during a solidarity visit to the site of the incident.

They said it was unbelievable to them that NPA which has Corporate Social Responsibility and community relations initiatives was attacked.



Speaking on behalf of the chief executives, the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, expressed dissatisfaction with the incident. Noting that the assault caused a huge loss to Nigeria Port Authority.



“Seeing the level of destruction here first hand, we feel very sad about the turn of events. We are all in solidarity with the NPA management. This is a great loss to the entire country, and we need to educate ourselves more that violence is not the best way to go about things,” he said.



Similarly, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, lamented that the assault was uncalled for. most especially when the country is struggling to overcome the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic.



“Port facilities are invaluable economic assets and they are critical to national development. It behoves us all as citizens to be custodians of this monumental infrastructure built for our collective good,” he explained.



He said: “This is a sad event, especially, for our industry that is still battling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Port operations are central to the activities of all the maritime agencies. We are just lucky that this did not stop shipping operations because this would have negatively impacted or crippled the Nigerian economy.”



Also, The Managing Director of NPA, Ms. Hadiza Balla Usman said there is no justification for the attack.



Other chief executives of maritime agencies present were Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello; Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Council For the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Sam Nwakohu; noand Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd.).