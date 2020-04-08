0 comments

“Health Care Workers are Our Utmost Priority” says NCDC DG

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Mr Chikwe Ihekweazu in a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid19 today started off by appreciating health workers across the Nation as part of the world health day.The NCDC took to their twitter account to say:

“Health workers are our Utmost priority, if we lose their confidence, we will loose the response. We will continue to provide them with the required commodities and training to protect themselves” Ihekweazu said.

Also at the PTFCOVID19 briefing were the PTFCOVID19 coordinator Dr Sani Aliyu and Minister of State for Federal Ministry Of State, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora

Osaherun Ighile


