Health Workers Should Not Lose Sight of Other Deadly Ailments Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

With every passing day, new reports of COVID-19 cases are flooding the internet. Understandably, the situation at hand is beginning to take its toll on health workers.

At a time like this, patients suffering from other forms of ailments stand the risk of not being attended to adequately.

Popular Nigerian Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde announced the death of her cousin from a kidney transplant complication.

She said that the health system in United Kingdom failed her cousin, as he couldn’t get proper medical attention because the hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

“I lost a Dear Cousin Yesterday in London. I am hurting. He didn’t get Covid-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication, couldn’t get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on covid and help didn’t get to him fast Enough. How sad.

“Smh .. Jalad is gone. He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in UK failed him.” Omotola tweeted.

I lost a Dear Cousin Yesterday in London. I am hurting . He didn’t get Covi-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication, couldn’t get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on covid and help didn’t get to him fast Enough. How sad. — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) April 11, 2020

Smh .. Jalad is gone. 😭 He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in UK failed him. https://t.co/XfQmNsyIpS — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) April 11, 2020

We can only hope more lives are not lost to salvageable cases amidst battling the COVID-19 pandemic.