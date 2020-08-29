Helicopter Crash: Governor Obaseki Condoles With Lagos State Government

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has condoled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the people of the state over the unfortunate helicopter crash in Ikeja.

The residential area was a centre of attraction on Friday, receiving a mammoth crowd that thronged the scene of the ill-fated Bell 206-3 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation.

While the two crew members died on the spot, the survivor in a critical condition later died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

In a statement, Obaseki commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the two dead victims of the crash.

“I condole with the government and people of Lagos State over the unfortunate helicopter crash in the Ikeja axis of the state, which claimed two lives. Our prayers are with the families of the departed soul and we pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I send condolences to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team, who are doing everything possible to manage the situation and bring comfort to the families of the deceased,” the statement read partly.