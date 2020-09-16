“Help Re-Elect Governor Obaseki”— Okowa Urges Edo State

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa Tuesday sent out a plea on behalf of PDP candidate for the Edo State 2020 Governorship elections, Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo 2020 Gubernatorial elections are fast closing in, after a highly competitive campaign period— mainly between the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, Obaseki, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okowa urged the people of Edo State to vote Obaseki back into position, as the latter is the current Governor of the ‘Heartbeat of the nation’.

“As we inch closer towards Saturday’s election, I urge the people of Edo State to come out in large numbers to help re-elect Governor Obaseki — and to protect their votes on Election Day in their respective polling units”, Okowa said in a social media statement.

“As seen by his commendable ward-to-ward campaign, Governor Obaseki has shown that he has touched every area of Edo state with his development projects. This is why, the people of Edo State will be best served with his re-election.

“With just a few days left till they head to the polls, today, at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, I called on the great people of Edo State to help re-elect my brother, Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday”, he said.