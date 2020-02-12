Help us defeat Boko Haram – House of Reps speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila tells US

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has appealed to the United States government to help Nigeria defeat insurgency and other security challenges bedevilling the country.

The Speaker who made the appeal while hosting the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard in Abuja yesterday February 11, stated that Nigerians are worried about the lingering insecurity and are looking up to the United States of America for assistance.

Gbajabiamila also commended the US Government for its decision to repatriate over $300m Abacha loot.

He said;

“What is America doing to assist Nigeria defeat insurgency? Is the outcome of the Layee Act affecting the way international organizations operate? What is the status of the Tucano jets we paid for?



“The house and indeed Nigerians are worried about the lingering insecurity in many parts of the country and many citizens of Nigeria are looking up to the United States of America for assistance to tackle this challenge”.

On her own part, Leonard reiterated the commitment of the US government in helping to end insecurity in Nigeria and she also promised to help in facilitating the timely delivery of the Tucano jets.