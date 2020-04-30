Herbal Medicine Cures 92 Of Madagascar’s 128 #COVID19 Patients — Zero Death Recorded So Far

Madagascar, the Island African country have been able to manufacture their own herbal medicine for the virus.

President Andry Rajoelina launched the herbal medicine known as COVID Organics Tambavy, a couple of weeks ago.

The herbal medicine which is in a form of tea has started yielding results as 92 of the country’s 128 COVID-19 have recovered.

The remaining 36 are responding to treatment with zero death so far.

Since first being recorded late last year in China, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

However, differences in testing mean that the number of cases may be understated for some countries.

The US has by far the largest number of cases, with more than one million confirmed infections, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University .

With more than 60,000 fatalities, it also has the world’s highest death toll.

Italy, the UK, Spain and France – the worst-hit European countries – have all recorded more than 20,000 deaths.

In China, the official death toll is approaching 5,000 from about 84,000 confirmed cases. Numbers for deaths jumped on 17 April after what officials called “a statistical review” and critics have questioned whether the country’s official numbers can be trusted.