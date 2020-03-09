HERDERS’ CRISIS: We are under siege — Delta Community to Buhari

The people of Issele-Azagba, in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State have raised the alarm over incessant attack on the community by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the last five months, calling on Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari to come to their rescue.

Speaking to newsmen, President-General of Issele-Azagba Development Union, Mr Ben Illoh said residents of the town no longer sleep with their eyes closed.

Enjoining Buhari to prevail on the various security agencies to protect them, Illoh lamented that the situation has overwhelmed the local vigilante group.

He said: “These attacks have become a very big problem for us. The police are here and there is a serious patrol going on but we want more support.

“For example, teachers are afraid to go and teach. It took serious efforts to get some of them back to school and the presence of vigilante operatives has given them the courage to go to school”.

A community youth leader, Mr. Ogebu Edozie, who also spoke with newsmen, said: “Issele-Azagba is very receptive to strangers irrespective of tribe or religion. Bandits have taken advantage of such hospitality to unleash terror on us.’’

Maintaining that armed herdsmen were responsible for the series of attacks on the community, Edozie said those who have encountered the hoodlums including freed kidnapped victims confirmed the identity of the attackers.

He said: “Victims confirmed that these people are Fulani herdsmen from the language they speak and their physical appearance. We were told by those abducted that they were speaking Hausa. We are not trying to stereotype anybody.

“What we are saying is that we are under siege and from vicious attacks. The people doing this are our enemies. They come with sophisticated weapons.”