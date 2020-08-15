Herders/Farmers Clash A Plot To Distract The Islamization Agenda – WIC

Nigerian Security Agencies were recently challenged by the World Igbo Congress (WIC), to give concrete and detailed explanation to what was really happening behind the said Herders and Farmers clashes that has resulted to the death of many individuals.

They said that the clashes were simply distraction to the execution of the main project, which is the islamization of everyone in the country.

The congress Public Relations Officer (PRO), Basil Onwukwe confirmed the statement by saying that Nigerians has so far been bamboozled by security agencies, who refers to the ongoing islamization programme as clashes between Fulani herders and Farmers.

Continuing, he said that the congress is planning to stage a protest conference between Christians all over the world.

“The importance of the conference, would be to lay emphasis and possibly seek rapid and solution to the dangers that is occasionally faced by Christians in different parts of the country.

The Chairman of WIC, Professor Anthony Ejiofor will address the conference meeting that has been scheduled to hold by the congress, added that in attendance would be different organizations, news agencies, and reporters all conversant to the killing of Christians regularly perpetrated in different states of the country.

He further stated that; “collectively, our voices will be heard and we are not going to stop in continuously seeking justice for the slain Christians in different parts of the country”, he added.