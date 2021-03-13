Herders/Farmers Clash: Tinubu Urges FG To Convene National Security Meeting

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Federal Government to convene a meeting between state governors, security operatives, herdsmen, farmers, and traditional rulers over the reoccurring farmers/herdsmen clashes.

In a statement he signed and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos, the former Lagos State Governor said the government and the relevant stakeholders should work out principles which will resolve the persistent crisis.

According to him, “Based on these strategic observations, I recommend the federal government convene a meeting of state governors, senior security officials, herder and farmer representatives, along with traditional rulers and religious leaders.

“The purpose of this meeting would be to hammer out a set of working principles to resolve the crisis.

He added that “After this meeting, governors of each state should convene follow-up meetings in their states to refine and add flesh to the universal principles by adjusting them to the particular circumstances of their states.

“In addition to religious and traditional leaders and local farmer and herder representatives, these meetings shall include the state’s best security minds along with experts in agriculture (livestock and farming), land use and water management to draw specific plans for their states.” he said.