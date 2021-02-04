Herders: FFK Urges Ooni To Forgive Sunday Ighoho For Derogatory Comments

The Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has pleaded on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to forgive Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, over his recent comments against the him.

It could be recalled that Igboho said the monarch and some other Yoruba leaders including traditional leaders have not shown enough support for the struggle to liberate the Yoruba from their ”Fulani oppressors”.

Igboho who stated that the Ooni disappointed the Yoruba people when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari recently over the herdsmen crisis rocking the South-West region added that the monarch failed to convey the pains and displeasure of the Yoruba people to the President during his visit.

In reaction to this, the Former Minister in a series of tweets via his official Twitter account @RealFFK stated that “I just spoke with Sunday Igboho and he confirmed to me that what he said about our revered Ooni of Ife was said in the heat of the moment”.

“He expressed his regrets and I was relieved to hear that. To err is human and to forgive is divine. I appeal to Kabiyesi to forgive him”.

FFK added, “For the record let me state clearly and categorically that no Ooni of Ife, whether living or dead, has ever been a slave of the Fulani and neither will they ever be”.

‌“I can also confirm that my friend and brother Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo state, is a deeply courageous individual who would never bow before anyone let alone be a slave to the Fulani”.

Furthermore, “We in the South-West must remain united in our quest for liberty and justice and in the face of the common enemy and we must move forward as one”.

“No-one can dispute the fact that Sunday has fought hard and done well. He has won the respect of all and sundry in Yorubaland and he has inspired millions of our people all over the world. Let us forgive him for this slip and continue to support and pray for him”. He said.