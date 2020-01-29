0 comments

Herdsmen kill farmer, policeman in Edo

Suspected herdsmen  on Tuesday  killed a farmer and a policeman in Owan community, Ovia North East Local Government area of Edo State.

It was learnt  that the farmer,  whose identity hasn’t been ascertained yet, was killed on  Saturday by  the gangsters.

The community called in the police to help retrieve the body but the herdsmen were said to have fired at the officers and killed one of them.

The  farmer’s brother  was also said to have been hit by bullets fired by the herdsmen.

The killing triggered protests in the community, with  residents  blocking the Benin-Akure Highway, demanding the intervention of the  government.

Motorists and passengers were stranded for several hours following the roadblock.

One of the protesters,  who gave his name as Moses, said herdsmen  who live in the forest  had been killing and raping women in the community.

He said their crops had also  been destroyed by the hoodlums.

Moses said, “We called in the police so that we could  retrieve the body but they attacked again and killed a policeman. The government should come to our aid.

“Herdsmen are terrorising us. We need help so that we can go to our farms.”

Farmers at Igbanke community in Orhionmwon Local Government also protested against  the  destruction of their crops by herdsmen.

They alleged  the herdsmen  had been burning their  yam and  cassava farms.

A leader in the town, James Iguando, said, “We are afraid. We cannot take the law into our own  hands. We don’t have plantain, yam and others again. We are now hungry. Fulani herdsmen take their cows  to our farms to eat our produce.”

Spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed  the attack in Owan.

He said, “The policeman and other injured persons did not die but are receiving treatment in  hospital.  We have begun investigations.”

