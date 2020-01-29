Herdsmen kill farmer, policeman in Edo

Suspected herdsmen on Tuesday killed a farmer and a policeman in Owan community, Ovia North East Local Government area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the farmer, whose identity hasn’t been ascertained yet, was killed on Saturday by the gangsters.

The community called in the police to help retrieve the body but the herdsmen were said to have fired at the officers and killed one of them.

The farmer’s brother was also said to have been hit by bullets fired by the herdsmen.

The killing triggered protests in the community, with residents blocking the Benin-Akure Highway, demanding the intervention of the government.

Motorists and passengers were stranded for several hours following the roadblock.

One of the protesters, who gave his name as Moses, said herdsmen who live in the forest had been killing and raping women in the community.

He said their crops had also been destroyed by the hoodlums.

Moses said, “We called in the police so that we could retrieve the body but they attacked again and killed a policeman. The government should come to our aid.

“Herdsmen are terrorising us. We need help so that we can go to our farms.”

Farmers at Igbanke community in Orhionmwon Local Government also protested against the destruction of their crops by herdsmen.

They alleged the herdsmen had been burning their yam and cassava farms.

A leader in the town, James Iguando, said, “We are afraid. We cannot take the law into our own hands. We don’t have plantain, yam and others again. We are now hungry. Fulani herdsmen take their cows to our farms to eat our produce.”

Spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the attack in Owan.

He said, “The policeman and other injured persons did not die but are receiving treatment in hospital. We have begun investigations.”