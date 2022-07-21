Here is Everything About American Singer: Coco Jones

Coco Jones is an American singer, actress, and songwriter best known for her roles in the Disney Channel movie “Let It Shine,” Next Big Thing, Radio Disney, and many more. She is the daughter of a former NFL defensive lineman named Mike Jones and session musician Javonda Jones. Coco started singing when she was a child.

At the age of six, she performed in American the Beautiful for the very first time at kindergarten graduation.

When she was exposed to Disney casting chiefs, she started acting and songwriting. She released her self-titled CD “Coco Jones,” which followed her debut song Holla at the DJ and EP Made of. In 2014, she released Hollywood records and became an independent artist.

Jones made her acting career official and appeared as a guest star in the American comedy series “So Random.” At that time, her age was only 13 years old. Coco got fame after playing the role of Roxie in the Disney Channel musical television movie “let It Shine” in 2012. Other big television series were good Luck Charlie, Grandma’s House, and Flock of Four.

Who is Coco Jones?

Coco was born on 4th January 1998, and her birthplace is Columbia, South Carolina, United States. Her mother is a studio vocalist, and her father remained a four-team NFL player for nine seasons.

Coco grew up in Lebanon, Tennessee, along with three siblings; Mike, Stevan, and Aja.

Coco Jones’ Net Worth

According to the latest reports for 2022, her net worth of Coco is almost $ 1 million. Her income generates from her singing career, but she also sells her own products, such as sweatshirts, T-shirts, and some other nice kinds of stuff.

Profession Life

As everyone knows, Coco is a popular American singer and actress. She started her career in the musical television movie “Let It Shine,” in which she played the role of Roxie. After that, she did great in acting and singing, and at that time, she was only nine years old.

Coco completed a song, ‘Real You’ in 2006 that hit all around the world. Jones made an appearance as a guest star in the comedy series “So Random” in 2011.

Coco signed Hollywood records in which many singles were released, such as “Holla At the DJ, Made Of, Peppermint, Depressed, Etc. Moreover, in her acting career, she is known for her roles in Good Luck Charlie, The Exes, grandma’s House, Flock of Four, Bel air, and Five Points.

Personal Life of Coco Jones

Coco is single, and she is not dating anyone. She enjoys her bachelor life with full zeal and zest.