Hezbollah Member Bags Life Sentence Over Assassination Of Ex-PM

By Onwuka Gerald

A United Nation (UN) backed tribunal on Friday sentenced a member of the Hezbollah militant group to life imprisonment, following his role in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri back in 2015.

The defendant, Salim Ayyash, although has never been arrested and was also not in court during Friday’s sentencing hearing.

The tribunal convicted Ayyash in August as being an acomplise in five charge-count linked to the suicide truck bombing on Beirut’s seafront sometime in Feburary 14, 2005. The blast killed Hariri, 21 other persons and injured 226.

The presiding Judge, David Re said, “Mr. Ayyash played key role in terrorism act that caused the death of many. His role immense to the success of the attack”.

Re also confirmed that, “The trial chamber was satisfied that it should impose the maximum sentence for each of the five crimes of life imprisonment, to be served concurrently”.