Top Pakistani Actress Hiba Bukhari Showbiz Journey

Hiba Bukhari is a lovely Pakistani actress. She is a vision of beauty and one of the few actresses with a diverse set of skills. She’s one of the only decent actresses who’s never crossed her limits. Despite her simplicity, she has the potential to bring imagination and individuals like her to the screen. She is the only family member that works in this field.

Hiba Bukhari Biography

She was born on July 27, 1994, in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Her full name is Hiba Qadir. Her father is an entrepreneur, while her mother is a teacher. She is the youngest kid in her family. She is the oldest of three siblings, with two older brothers and a sister.

She earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Joseph’s College for Women. Her eyes and hair are both black. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 52 kg. Her eyes are brown, and her hair is dark brown. Recently, he got married to Areez Ahmed, who is also an actor.

Hiba Bukhari Career

After a few years of performing in the theatre, she made her acting debut in the drama series “Teri Meri Jodi.” Hiba is well known for her role as Seemal in the drama series “Thori Si Wafa,” for which she won the award for Best Soap Actress. Hiba has made a reputation for herself in the hearts of everyone in just a few years; this is her greatest achievement.

Hiba is well known for her role as Seemal in “Thori Si Wafa,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Soap Actress. In just a few years, Hiba has established a name for herself in the hearts of everyone; this is her greatest achievement. In the series Fitoor, she starred with Faysal Qureshi and Wahaj Ali in 2021.It became the year’s biggest hit.