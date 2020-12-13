High Number Of Nigerian Graduates Can’t Read, Write – Education Minister

By Adejumo Enock

Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education has condemned the Continuous fall in the level of education in Nigeria lamenting that a good number of Nigerian graduate cannot read and write.

Adamu who was represented by the Director of Tertiary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajiya Tamiya Iliyasu made this known in Yola, Adamawa State during the Commissioning of completed projects at federal college of education Yola.(Main Campus).

Adamu lamented that some graduate can neither read nor write in fair manners.

“Some graduates of tertiary institutions across the country cannot read or write applications,” he said

The Minister said students and teachers needed to sit up and face their task squarely if the trend must be reversed. He added that the situation cause for concern.

The Minister further explained that students and even graduates were unable to write one full sentence without corrections being made.

Adamu urged all stakeholders in education sector to sit up and ensure that the decline in the value of education is bridged in the shortest possible time.