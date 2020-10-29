0 comments

Highlife Legend, Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka Dies At 73

Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka, a famous Igbo music legend and Ekpili music crooner, has been confirmed dead.

On Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020, Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka, the oldest Igbo performing musician alive, died. He was aged 73.

The chairman of the Association of Performing Musicians of Nigeria (Anambra Chapter), Ikeme Mazeli, confirmed the news.

In a statement which reads, Mazeli announced the passing of the legendary singer; with a heavy heart of sorrow, we the whole state of Anambra, PMAN, announce the departure of the Legend of Music, Dr. Prince Morroco Maduka Ozonwelbe.

The news of his death comes after a few months he celebrated his 60 years anniversary as a musician.

