Hilarious! Nigerian woman living abroad reveals her roommate’s reaction when he saw the yam she bought

by on March 2, 2020
 

A Nigerian woman has revealed how her Indian roommate reacted when he saw the tuber of yam she bought.

The Indian, who has never seen yam before, thought it was a log of wood.

Sharing a photo of the yam @larabillionaire wrote on twitter:

“My flat mate came to ask me if I’m the owner of the log of wood in the kitchen. Here’s a picture of the log of wood.”

She also shared a video of her roommate describing the first time he saw her yam in their kitchen and what he thought it was.

Other Nigerian Twitter users abroad who have had similar experiences also shared theirs.

