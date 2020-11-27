Hisbah’s Rejection Of ‘Black Friday’ Is Nonsensical’ – Sen. Sani

By Adejumo Enock

The Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has slammed the Hisbah Board for frowning at the word ‘Black Friday’.

He states this on his Twitter Handle @ShehuSani on Thursday.

Recall that the Islamic group in it “Letter Of Notification” sent to the Manager of Cool FM on Thursday has complained about the name ‘Black Friday’, claiming that the day is a sacred of prayer, so should not be tagged Black.

Sani explained that Friday is a sacred day of prayer for Muslims, whatever colour is added to the day doesn’t really matter, adding that the Hisbah’s threats against the phrase ‘Black Friday’ is nonsensical.

Furthermore, He advises the group to focus on the killings and kidnappings going on in their domain.

According to his tweet, “Friday is our sacred day of prayer as Muslims.Whatever colour is added to it doesn’t matter.Hisbah’s threats against the phrase’Black Friday’ is nonsensical.They should focus on the killings and kidnappings going on in their domains.Their services are needed in the battlefield”.

