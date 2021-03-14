History Made As PDP Appoints 5 Female Youths Including One Person With Disabilities Into Its Lobby Committee

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has made history by appointing five Female youths including one Person With Disabilities (PWD) into it’s high level National lobby committee.

The youths nominated to the PDP lobby committee are as follows; Obianuju Kanu Ogoko as (Assistant Secretary) , Jiritmwa Goyit (Member), Vera Oghenon, Omolara Popoola and Amarachi Chukwuma (Person with disabilities).

This is in line with the thematic resolution to set up a National women’s lobby committee with a mandate to diplomatically engage with the party, to facilitate the implementation of the 35% affirmative action quotas as approved at the 88 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the PDP.

Ahead of 2023 electioneering year, there no doubting that PDP is working hard to position as the most youth and women friendly party in Nigeria by its recent pro youth and women reforms.

We may just have arrived at the dawn of a new political era in Nigeria courtesy of the PDP.