Hold PMB, APC Responsible For Nigeria Ills – PRP National Chairman To Nigerians

By Adejumo Enock

The People’s Redemption Party, PRP has called on Nigerians to hold APC and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration responsible for all the ills that have befallen the country.

The party also called on well-meaning individuals to rededicate themselves to task of taking back the country from the grips of inept and ravenous rulers.

This was contained in a new year message by the party’s National Chairman, Falalu Bello.

He added the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s administration failed to address the security challenge, the worsening state of the nation’s economy and the increasing pauperization of the citizenry.

Bello stated, “It is extremely sad that instead of addressing the challenges Nigeria faces and charting a more progressive and humane path forward, the APC government has got mired in the blame game”.

“It attribute it’s failures either to past administrations or to the political opposition or other voices of dissent”.

According to him, “The PRP believes that Nigerians should hold this failed administration responsible for all the ills that have befallen this leadership of the so-called ‘Mr Integrity”.

Also, the PRP National Chairman added that Nigerians must commit themselves to the promotion of a united country, a democratic order and a just, prosperous and forward looking society.

He said, Nigerians cannot forget the controversial voyage of difficulties and regrets that the administration of President Buhari and his APC piloted the citizens through since 2015.