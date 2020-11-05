‘Holding On To My Passport Without Reason Is A Breach Of My Constitutional Rights’ – @Mochievous Cries Out

One of the front-liners of the #EndSARS protest, Modupe Odele @Mochievous has lamented the seizure of her international passport, saying that holding onto in is a violation of her constitutional rights.

@Mochievous gave the disclosure in a series of tweet via her twitter handle.

Recall that her passport was seized by the government as she attempted boarding a flight to Dubai.

Modupe Odele however has decried the decision of holding on to her passport for no just reasons.

According to her, “I have not been informed of any investigation against me, this is me I am not running. Ask me questions, but do not hold on to my passport.

Her Tweet:

Today is the fifth day that my passport is being held after it was seized at the Lagos international Airport. If there is a no-fly list, no problem. But why has my passport not being released yet.

