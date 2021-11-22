Best Home Remedies to reduce Acne

Mehwish

Acne is a condition of the face in which red pimples show on your face. Acne occurs mostly in teenagers because of hormonal changes.

There are three main reasons for acne oil glands, dead skin cells, and bacteria. Acne appears on any part of your body such as forehead, chest, face, and shoulders.

Acne appears on the skin in the form of a blackhead and the whitehead’s that has a large amount of oil and dead skin. In the form of papules in which redness shows on your skin. In form of pustules in which pimples have pus cells. Fungal acne is a type of acne in which pimples have deep in your skin and you feel pain in these acnes.

Air pollution and stress are also the main reason for acne. By taking a large amount of chocolate is also the reason for acne.

Eat a health and nutrition diet is full of fresh fruits and vegetables. Improper diet is also the reason for acne. Here are some foods that can cause acne fast food, sugar, dairy products, food that have a high amount of omega-6 fatties like corn and soy oils.

You can be prevented from acne by using these simple rules

Wash your face with warm water at least twice a day.

After touching many things do not touch your face with your hands.

Stay away from stress.

Take a good sleep because your skin heals itself when you sleep. So a good and proper sleep prevents you from acne.

Do not use pressed powder products.

Some skin-friendly foods also help you to reduce acne. These are oranges, carrots, blueberries, brown rice, tomatoes, apricots, spinach, and other dark green and leafy vegetables. Egg, spearmint tea, green tea and lemon, turmeric, ginger, beam and honey.

Cucumber juice, tomatoes, egg yolk, turmeric paste, Multani Matti powder, lemon juice mixed with rose water.

All these are best home remedies good for your skin. Apply this on your face and wash it after 20 minutes.

This will help you to reduce acne.