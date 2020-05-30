Hong Kong: North Korea Backs China’s National Security Law as Legitimate Step

The North Korean government on Saturday announced support for China’s new security laws for Hong Kong, labelling it as a legitimate step in keeping China safe.

North Korea’s KCNA news agency mentioned Hong Kong as an important issue pertaining thoroughly to Chinese internal affairs and no Country should have the right to interfere in China’s issues.

” we categorically oppose and reject the outside interference detrimental to the security and economic development of Hong Kong”.

The Chinese government on Thursday approved proposals for the security law legislation.

Critics in Hong Kong and globally fear that the be laws could signal ” the end of Hong Kong”.