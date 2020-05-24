Hong Kong: Police Fire Tear Gas As Large Pro Democracy Protests Resumes

Pro Democracy Protests returned to Hong Kong as police sprayed pepper spray and fired tear gas on protesters as the largest protests resumes since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Reacting to the new Hong Kong Security Law which critics say will signal the ” end of Hong Kong”.

Protesters stormed the Causeway Bay Shopping District chanting tunes of revolution and liberation of Hong Kong.

The protesters urged that a total independence is the only way out for Hong Kong.

The New Hong Kong Security Law challenges the ” one country, 2 systems” that has been in place since 1997, which gives the City the right to freedom of speech and an Independent Judiciary.

The Sunday protest was actually meant for a National Anthem Bill about to pass second reading in the Hong Kong Congress but got overshadowed by the recent wave of anger caused by the new security laws.

China accused other nations of Interfering with Hong Kong’s affairs and also urged that the new security law won’t harm Hong Kong’s financial hub reputation.