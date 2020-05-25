Hong Kong: Security Chiefs Warn Of Rising Terrorism

Hong Kong’s Police heads warned about the rising terrorism as the City’s Protests continue after city department showed support for Beijing’s new security law.

The New law which will give China more control over Hong Kong’s affairs with plans on tackling secession, subversion and has drawn International criticism.

Hong Kong’s security secretary, John Lee urged that terrorism may grow with activities that harm it’s security, activities like ” Hong Kong Independence”.

Saying Hong Kong has gone from a safe city to a city of violence.

Police announced the arrest of 180 protesters and mentioned 14 cases involving explosives commonly used in terrorist attacks.

Hong Kong’s executives however urged that the security law does not affect investor sentiments.