Hong Kong: UK May Offer Citizenship To 3 Million Residents

The UK government is preparing to offer a special visa which leads to citizenship for nearly 3 Million Hong Kong residents in case China goes ahead with the new national security law.

Residents born before the city was handed over to China in 1997 with BN(O) passports are eligible.

About 300,000 people in Hong Kong currently hold the passports.

The move was announced by the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

” If China imposes this laws we will explore options to allow British Nationals Overseas to apply for leave to stay in the UK, including a path to citizenship” Home Secretary Priti Patel announced.

The UK urged it will continue to defend the right and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Security Law imposed from Beijing with the aim of tackling secession, terrorism, subversion and foriegn interference in the city’s affairs.