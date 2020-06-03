0 comments

Hong Kong: We Will Not Walk From The People – UK Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that the UK will not walk away from the people of Hong Kong as China imposed a national security law that violates the 1984 accord.

Boris made the statement following a strong hands off warning from China on the issue of National Security Laws for Hong Kong.

” Hong Kong succeeds because it’s people are free… If China proceeds, this would be in direct conflict with its obligations under the Joint Declaration, a legally binding treaty registered with the United Nations”.

Johnson admitted that Residents in Hong Kong fear that their way of life which China pledged to uphold is under threat.

” If China proceeds to justify their fears, then Britain could not in good conscience shrug our shoulders and walk away; instead we will honour our obligations and provide an alternative”.

The UK government is ready to offer a path to citizenship to British National Overseas passport holders in Hong Kong. Over 300,000 Hong Kong residents have the passports and an estimated 3 Million are eligible.

