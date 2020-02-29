0 comments

Hoodlums disrupt Edo federal lawmaker’s programme

Thugs  on Friday  disrupted a sensitisation programme  on drug abuse  facilitated  by  a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Julius Ihonvbere, at the Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education Afuze, Owan  East Local Government Area, Edo State.

The thugs allegedly  invaded the event venue  chasing  away  the organisers and  participants.

Some of them were said to have sustained injuries while running out of the venue.

Ihonvbere is an ally of the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and  some  believed the attack was sponsored by politicians loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole.

The chairman of Owan East LGA,  Andy  Osigwe, fingered as the mastermind behind the attack, however, told reporters  the programme was not disrupted by hoodlums but by security officials.

He said he ordered  the disruption of the programme because the council was not informed of  it.

Osigwe said, “I ordered security officials  and not hoodlums as being alleged to lock up the venue.

Speaking with  reporters, the  Legislative Aide to Ihonvbere, Ekundayo Bright, said, “It is quite unfortunate that Owan has become experimental grounds for the practice of executive rascality.” 

