Hoodlums Invade Ogun State Assembly, Cart Away Mace

By Onwuka Gerald

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday attacked Ogun State House of Assembly and went away with the mace.

The incident was confirmed by Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to him, the hoodlums on Thursday broke into the House Assembly and carted away the mace, an artifact that represents symbol of authority.

Spokesman Oyeyemi also said the coat of the arm on the mace has been recovered, the stick however remains missing.

He continued that the police have launched investigations so as to unravel the criminals behind the incident as well as what prompted their decision.