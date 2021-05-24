Hope Uzodinma Claims Over 70% of Arrested ‘Unknown Gunmen’ are not Igbo

Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo who was imposed on the State through a ruling by the Supreme Court has revealed that over 400 people have been arrested in connection to the lingering insecurity in the state.

Oguwike Nwachukwu, the Chief Press secretary in a statement said;



”Over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past have been arrested.”

”The good thing is that over 70 per cent of them are not Igbo. We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again.

”Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence,” he said.

He also advised those planning to visit the state with any form of violence to have a rethink as “government is more than ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured.”

Uzodinma called on the people to go about their businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.

”What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again,” he added.

