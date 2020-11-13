Hospital Allegedly Holds Indigent Patient Hostage Over N3million Hospital Bill

By Idowu Maryam

An indigent 200 level student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state, Miss Chidera Judith Izuogu, has purportedly been held hostage by Dr. Uche Nwankwo, the Medical Director of Day Star Specialist hospital and Maternity, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra state.

Briefing newsmen in Onitsha Wednesday on what she was passing through ,the mother to the girl, a widow, Mrs. Grace Izuogu, stated, “I plead for justice on behalf of my daughter, who has been on admission at Day Star hospital and Maternity at Nkwelle-Ezunaka since July 19th 2020”.

“My daughter got injured on the 10th of July as she set her feet on a sharp flat iron used as bridge to cross a drainage system in front of our house and immediately she fell into the drainage system as theiron was not well positioned and cut her leg”.

“She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid treatment and with the assistance of a catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Henry Ugoke, she was transferred to Day Star hospital where she has been forabout four months now”

“On 24th October she was discharged even if she can not walk with theleg despite the fresh cut from her laps to help recovery including severe pains she is receiving all through her body presently.

With cap in hand I was able to raise #500,000 which was deducted from#3million as advance payment before the doctor commenced treatment.”

“The doctor later deducted #580,000, given a balace of #1.8million and vowed that we can not leave the hospital until we pay the bill. I have paid a total of #1million excluding drugs and other uncountable expenses and payments made to the hospital.”

“The worst now is that her examination comes up on 21st November at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede and I pleaded to the doctor to allow her to go for the examination before she drops out even as I will continue to find means to off set the remaining bill but h mye refused my plea .

This is what prompted me to go to press, petition Chief Ebelechukwu Obiano, the Governor’s wife, Commissioner for Women and children Welfare and state branch of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, to cometo my rescue to avoid the continued hostage of my daughter.”

Contacted on phone, the Medical director said that, “I can’t talk on that issue on phone, come to my hospital so that we can talk, ok”.

Pressed further he added that, “I can’t discuss patient’s matter on phone, it is against the ethics of medical practice” and declined further comment.

Reacting, the CLO state chairman, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, stated,”the action of the medical director is inhuman, unprofessional andhostage taking which is a serious offence”.

“I am in doubt if he took the medical doctors’ Hippocratic oath, to save life not to save money”, he fumed.

The Injured Leg.

Meanwhile students of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, had on Saturday stormed the hospital demanding the immediate release of their colleague.

One of them who identified herself as Chidaru Igbojianya, describedthe action of the doctor as wicked and selfish.