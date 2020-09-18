Hotel Rwanda Hero, Paul Rusesabagina Denied Bail In Terrorism Trial

A Court sitting in Rwanda has recently denied bail to portrayed hero, Paul Rusesabagina in Hollywood movie, Hotel Rwanda, about genocide that happened in 1994.

He gained fame after his effort in the movie, Hotel Rwanda saved hundreds of Tutsis as to genocide that ensued in 1994.

Paul a strong critic of Rwandan Government has for years been living exile, possessing a United States (US) green card and a Belgian Citizenship.

Rusesabagina is currently facing terrorism charges amongst other committed crimes. He made appeal to the court’s decision of denying him required bail.

The judge presiding over the case stated that they fear that the suspect if released might interfere further with ongoing investigations.

Following the courts decision, it now means that Paul who has since been in police custody, will now be moved to prison.

Rusesabagina who is the leader of the MRCD group was accused of crimes related to attack on FLN rebel group in South-Western Rwanda.