Hours After Police Beat, Arrest Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, #BuhariMustGo Trends On Social Media

Barely twenty four hours after the Nigerian police beat and arrested demonstrators, as a small group protested over the reopening of the site where activists denouncing police brutality were shot last year in the commercial capital, Lagos, some Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, (Twitter), to throw their weights behind the protesters by asking President Muhammadu Buhari to “go”.

According to rights group Amnesty International and witnesses, soldiers opened fire on protesters on October 20, killing at least 12 people at a toll gate in the city’s affluent Lekki district and another area.

The military and police have denied denied involvement.

Aljazeera quoted witnesses as saying there was a heavy presence of armed police officers on Saturday at the toll gate, where a group of about 15 protesters gathered despite calls by the government this week to scrap the demonstration.

No fewer than six of the Protesters were beaten with truncheons and arrested before being driven away in police vans.

“They are already manhandling us, but we’re not going to be deterred. We’re not going to step down,” Reuters quoted one man, who did not provide his name as he was being arrested, to have said.

An AFP news agency reporter at the scene said Police bundled about 13 protesters into a black truck at the toll gate where security forces had deployed since Friday evening.

24-year-old Damilare Adebola, who spoke from the police van where he was being held said, “Lekki toll gate should be made a museum of resistance and not a monument for money-making.”

@Chideraikechukw said: “I can remember vividly in 2015 when I was in Enugu how my uncle cried with so much pains in his heart like someone whom have lost his wife, when president Buhari was declared the winner of the election. Now I reasons why he took it personal and cried the way he did #BuhariMustGo”

@obikoyaemmanue1 said: “We don’t have a president that has empathy for people ,we have a president of cows . Ever since he has become a president , Nigeria situation has been really terrible .#BuhariMustGo”

@austine_okpegwa: “Buhari has made Nigeria a place where there are more reasons to go to war than there are reasons to live in peace. A nation bleeding to death. #EndSARS #BuhariMustGo Enough is Enough #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”