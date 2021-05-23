House of Representatives Member Dumps PDP for APC

Mike Etaba, a member of the House of Representatives has decamped from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress APC.

Etaba who is from Cross River State, said his loyalty lies with Ben Ayade, the Governor of Cross River who recently defected from the PDP to APC.

He registered with the APC at Apiapum, his home ward, in Obubra local government area of the state at the weekend.

Etaba described the decision of Ayade to align with the centre as a smart choice for the benefit of the people of the state.

In a related development, a former critic of Ben Ayade and chieftain of the APC, Joseph Odok, has commended the former’s decision to dump PDP.