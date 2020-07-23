Housewife Feigns Daughter’s Kidnap, Demands N2M Ransom

Police arrests housewife for feigning the kidnap of her own daughter and at the sane time, demanded a N2M ransom for her release.

This revelation was made by spokesman to the Kastina Police command (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah while parading the suspect on Thursday in the State.

According to him, beside the demand for the N2m ransom, the suspect was also trying to implicate the woman her husband was planning on remarrying.

SP Isah stated that suspect, Fatima Bishir sometime in May, rushed to the Mashi Police Division to testify falsely that her daughter was missing, saying that she suspects the ex-wife of her husband to have a hand in her disappearance.

He also stated that the suspect lied that the ex-wife threatened to revenge her deceased daughter who died under her watch. “Bishir, then planted her daughter’s clothe in the house of the ex-wife, so to implicate her when the police comes searching”.

The Police after conducting intensive investigation, they discovered that the text that was sent to her husband, Bishir Isyaku was originated and sent by her. In the text, she threatened to kill the daughter if the man fails in paying N2m.

The suspect through further investigations by the police, also confessed that when all this was happening, she moved her daughter from Mashi Local government in Kastina State; hid her in Kano and was greatly assisted by her housemaid in doing such.

Gambo further revealed that the police caught her, as she tried moving the little child to the residence of the ex-wife, around Dutsi LGA of Kastina State as a means of implicating her further. “We are still investigating the matter, after we get the truth to the whole issue, we will then take her to court”.